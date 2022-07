COLORADO SPRINGS — 2022’s Chalk It Up! Festival is a Saturday of summer fun! Come out to enjoy food trucks, see people compete in a chalk contest, and soak up the sun.

The festival will be held at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA starting at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All age groups are welcome and everyone will get a space to make jungle-themed chalk art. There will be prizes for each age group.

Click here to register for the Chalk It Up! contest and a chance at winning prizes!