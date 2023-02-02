(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson will appear in court for a motions hearing on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2.

Letecia Stauch is expected to make an in-person appearance at the El Paso County Courts at 1:30 p.m. Police believe she killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom at their Lorson Ranch home in Colorado Springs back in 2020.

Following numerous delays and postponements, Stauch’s trial was set for March 20th – nearly three years after Gannon’s death.

