COLORADO SPRINGS — Letecia Stauch, who is currently incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail on charges of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, is now suing El Paso County over alleged violations of her kosher diet and medical neglect at the jail, according to the lawsuit which was filed on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Stauch alleges her Freedom of Religion rights were violated while in jail, due to her kosher diet and the alleged neglect of medical treatment. Stauch alleges that she was served non-kosher meals, even after she said she filed complaints within the jail.

In addition to the County, Stauch also named two deputies in the suit, along with a food service and medical provider at the jail.

On Sept. 15 Stauch was in court after her lawyers filed for a second mental health evaluation. The hearing was delayed an hour due to a disturbance, and Stauch’s next court date was set for Oct. 13.

FOX21 did reach out to El Paso County and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Both declined as they do “not comment on pending litigation.”