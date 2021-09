COLORADO SPRINGS — Letecia Stauch, the stepmother arrested on murder charges in connection with 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s disappearance, is in court for her preliminary hearing.

FOX21’s Lauren Scharf is in the courtroom and will be providing updates. Following the day’s developments below.



https://twitter.com/laurenscharftv/status/1435990066866921474?s=21

#LeteciaStauch still showed up briefly on Webex. The state is about to bring its first witness to the stand. @FOX21News — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) September 9, 2021

#LeteciaStauch left the Webex. The judge asked her multiple times if she was certain about her decision about being absent in the courtroom. When asked if she had given this decision a lot of thought? She said, "About a year sir." — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) September 9, 2021

Judge Wierner is reading the rules of the court. No cameras are allowed. # LeteciaStauch attorneys are Josh Tolini and Will Cook. Remember she wanted to represent herself but was granted, new counsel. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) September 9, 2021