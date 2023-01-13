(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The fruitcakes will fly again in downtown Manitou Springs on Saturday, Jan. 28!

The 28th annual Great Fruitcake Toss will take place at Memorial Park located on 502 Manitou Ave., from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A limited number of fruitcakes will be available for $5 per cake, including four tickets to throw. Those who received a fruitcake over the holidays are encouraged to bring their own cake to toss. Additional throws will cost $1 each.

Outside cakes must weigh 1lb, be rectangular in shape, and contain glaced fruits, nuts and flour. They cannot contain anything inedible. Fruitcakes will not be taste tested, but fruitcakes must be visible and examined by the “Fruitcake Toss Tech Inspectors” upon arrival.

Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for the Manitou Springs Community Pantry. Each canned item will equal one event ticket. A maximum of ten tickets will be available for each family.

Fruitcake toss rules of play:

Distance One Cake per throw (one ticket per toss) Measured at the location of landed cake WINNER: Whoever throws the farthest distance in each age group



Accuracy ONE TOSSER ON ACCURACY COURSE AT A TIME ONE TICKET TO ENTER 10 and under start from 5 feet 11 and older start from 10 feet Every tosser gets one “mulligan” (miss) Second miss and you are out Start at the largest hoop and move to the middle, then the smallest all on ten feet. If the tosser makes all three, they advance to 20 feet. If all 20-foot hoops are made, they advance to 30 feet. 10 ft increments for measurement WINNER: Whomever hits the smallest hoop from the farthest distance in each age group



BASKETCAKE One cake – toss three times One ticket to toss in baskets WINNER: Highest scoring toss by adding points from baskets

