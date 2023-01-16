(COLORADO) — Politicians, agencies, and schools among others have posted on social media throughout the day honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on what would have been his 94th birthday.

Governor Jared Polis tweeted, “As we remember Dr. King, let’s continue to commit to the standard he set, the legacy that lives on, and the challenge that remains as we build a Colorado for all.”

Colorado State Representative Regina English of District 17 tweeted, “Today on #MLK, we honor the life & legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A fighter for justice, a civil and human rights leader & an advocate for equality. We must follow in his footsteps by seeking to dismantle systems of injustice, inequality, & discrimination together.”

Colorado State Senator Tony Exum of District 11 tweeted, “On #MLKDay, we remember & honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who devoted his life to fairness, equality & justice. Today & always, we must strive to dismantle systemic racism & recommit ourselves to creating a world free of prejudice, discrimination & inequality. #coleg.”

The University of Colorado tweeted, “Today we honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of serving others and fighting for equality. At CU, we strive every day to carry on his dream. https://colorado.edu/today/2023/01/13/understanding-full-legacy-mlk“

Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment tweeted, “We were proud to represent CDPHE this morning at the Marade. Let us all strive toward realizing MLK’s dream.”

The Colorado Department of the Treasury tweeted, “‘I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.’ – MLK Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech, Oslo, Norway, 1964”

Goodwill of Colorado tweeted, “‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” – Today, we celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLK #NationalDayofService http://ow.ly/F6BI50MraEU.”

Numerous other people, organizations, institutions, and leaders shared their thoughts and honored the late Dr. King.