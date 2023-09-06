(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The lead vocalist of the SofaKillers Tim Glenn announced on Facebook that he is leaving the band at the end of the year.

Glenn said he will leave the band after the New Year’s Eve show at Boot Barn Hall. Glenn wanted fans to know it was not due to any issues with the band but out of a desire to spend more time with his family.

“I have two teenage boys at home, both in high school who really need their daddy. I cannot commit to them what I need to commit as a father and still be as committed to this band as this band needs me to be,” said Glenn in a video.

Glenn said he would help the band search for a new vocalist and that he is not done creating music, but it would be secondary to being there for his family.

Glenn wanted to thank the fans for their encouragement and support, and how blessed he was to sing for the band.