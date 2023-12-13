(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Lazy Dog Restaurants has once again brought back its popular DIY Gingerbread House Kits benefiting Habitat for Humanity.

Phillip Allen, General Manager, and Ryan Lindsay, Local Restaurant Marketing Manager, showed FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke the kit and talked about the current holiday specials happening at the restaurant.

The kit comes with pre-cut edible gingerbread walls and roof pieces, as well as icing to keep it all together and a variety of candy for decorating. The Gingerbread House Kits are available from Nov. 8 to Dec. 31 for $7.50 (while supplies last) and 100% of the net proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity International to help families in need of a decent and affordable place to live in communities across the U.S.

The Gingerbread House Kits are available for takeout and delivery or for purchase at any Lazy Dog location. Guests who are not near a Lazy Dog Restaurant location can also purchase the kits on the Lazy Dog website in bundles of four for $30, plus shipping.

Lindsay said Lazy Dog is also offering $10 off the total check with the purchase of a Friends & Family Meal, plus two DIY Gingerbread House Kits. Use the promo code: “COZY” at online checkout. Available for takeout or delivery from Nov. 8, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2023, while supplies last. Conditions apply.