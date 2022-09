(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and Fountain Fire Department are responding to a grass fire along I-25 near mile marker 121.

EPSO said there is heavy smoke and is asking the community to use caution near the area. Traffic flow through the area is not interrupted, but drivers should drive slowly and yield to emergency responders.

This article will continue being updated with more information.