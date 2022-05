PIKES PEAK REGION — In response to ongoing vehicle thefts, law enforcement from Pueblo, Pueblo County, Cañon City, Fountain and State Patrol recovered close to $47,000 in stolen property, Wednesday.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Four suspects were arrested this week for a number of stolen vehicles. Two female drivers were charged with auto theft and two others were arrested on warrants.

Community members were reminded to secure vehicles and to never leave spare keys hidden within a vehicle.