(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement from across Southern Colorado recovered six stolen vehicles, four guns, narcotics and arrested seven wanted criminals over the last week.

    Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department
  • Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

One suspect was an escapee from the Department of Corrections and another suspect was wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Blanca. A separate suspect who fled with a gun in hand was caught and found with close to 9,000 Fentanyl pills – an estimated street value amounting to over $62,000.

Among the arrested suspects was Safe Street Criminal, Raymond Flood, who is a prolific auto theft suspect. Flood had six arrest warrants with other charges pending. He had seven bond amounts totaling $51,600.