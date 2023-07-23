(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement from across Southern Colorado recovered six stolen vehicles, four guns, narcotics and arrested seven wanted criminals over the last week.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

One suspect was an escapee from the Department of Corrections and another suspect was wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Blanca. A separate suspect who fled with a gun in hand was caught and found with close to 9,000 Fentanyl pills – an estimated street value amounting to over $62,000.

Among the arrested suspects was Safe Street Criminal, Raymond Flood, who is a prolific auto theft suspect. Flood had six arrest warrants with other charges pending. He had seven bond amounts totaling $51,600.