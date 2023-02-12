Law enforcement react to death of Fountain Police Officer

(COLORADO) — Colorado law enforcment send their profound sympathies to the loved ones of Fountain Police Officer, Julian Becerra, who died of his injuries Saturday evening on Feb. 11.

Officer Becerra was critically injured after falling 40 feet from a bridge during an on duty pursuit of a carjacking suspect, Thursday, Feb. 2. The community thanks him for his bravery and dedication to protecting the public.

Officer Becerra’s End of Watch was announced Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 7:14 p.m.

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department

It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family and the Fountain Police Department. This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time. Fountain Police Department

We send heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and members of the Fountain Police Department. Thank you for your dedicated service and bravery Officer Becerra. Rest in peace. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO)

The men and women of the EPSO grieve with our brothers & sisters of the Fountain PD at the tragic loss of Officer Julian Becerra. Officer Becerra honorably served with our Office. Blue Family, take care of each other as we keep Officer Becerra’s family in our thoughts & prayers. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO)

Rest In Peace Brother. As the Colorado Springs Chief of Police and a member of our community, it is heartbreaking to have lost Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra earlier today. I wish we did not suffer these tragedies in our community, and that families did not have to grieve the loss of a loved one. So many hearts are heavy today, and I offer CSPD’s condolences to Officer Becerra’s family, friends, and to the Fountain community. I also offer my heartfelt thanks to Officer Becerra for the selfless service he provided with incredible distinction and honor. To our brothers and sisters at the Fountain Police Department, we stand beside you as you grieve. Know the women and men of CSPD are here for you and with you. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) & Police Chief Adrian Vasquez

Our hearts go out to Officer Becerra, his family, and the Fountain Police Department. Never forgotten! Thank you for your service Officer Becerra! Colorado State Patrol

Our hearts are breaking tonight as we learn of the passing of our brother in blue. We mourn with the Fountain Police Department and the family and friends of Officer Becerra. Colorado State Patrol Lamar LaJunta Troop

Monument grieves with his family, and our brothers and sisters in Fountain tonight. Rest easy Officer Becerra, we have the watch from here. Monument Police Department (MPD)

Our department stands in support of our extended Fountain Police Department family and that of Ofc. Becerra during this difficult time. Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD)

We offer our deepest and sincere condolences to the, family, friends, brothers and sisters in blue, and the City of Fountain Police Department in the passing of Officer Julian Becerra. Rest in peace, sir. EOW 2-11-23 Ouray County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO)

Our hearts are broken for Officer Julian Becerra’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, and the Fountain community. They lost a courageous hero yesterday, who will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace Officer Becerra. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO)

The clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office sends its deepest condolences to the Fountain Police Department and Officer Julian Becerra’s family. Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCCSO)