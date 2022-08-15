COLORADO SPRINGS — A law enforcement procession for fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery will be held Monday afternoon, following a funeral service with full honors at New Life Church in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Fire Department holds the flag in honor of Deputy Peery downtown on East Vermijo Avenue

Immediately following the service, which was held at 11 a.m., an emergency vehicle procession will depart from the church. The public is invited to line the route and join EPSO in honoring Deputy Peery.

Law enforcement procession to honor Deputy Peery

Procession Route:

New Life Church parking lot to Cross Peak View Cross Peak View southbound to Interquest Parkway Interquest Parkway westbound to I-25 I-25 southbound to Uintah Street (Exit 143) Uintah eastbound to Nevada Avenue Nevada Avenue southbound to Vermijo Avenue Vermijo Avenue westbound to Office of the El Paso County Sheriff/Cascade Avenue

Peery died while responding to a call in Security-Widefield on the evening of August 7.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.