El PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) are investigating more than 1000 sheets of stolen plywood after a trailer was stolen Tuesday morning.

At 7:35 a.m., a CSPD officer and EPSO deputy were notified of a stolen trailer from a construction site. A tracker led the officer and deputy near the corner of Tamlin Rd. and Marksheffel Rd.

The CSPD officer located the trailer in the back yard of a residence with 100 sheets of Oriented Strand Board (OSB or plywood) on the trailer. The officer additionally noticed a storage shed holding 1000 more OSB.

Falcon Investigations was contacted since they had been working on several cases involving OSB.

Further investigation led to a search warrant to recover the OSB found at the residence which amounted to approximately 1030 boards. These were values between $40,000 to $60,000.

Police say it took two full-size 18-wheeler flatbed trucks to recover the boards.

Law enforcement believe these boards have been stolen from numerous job sites throughout Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been arrested but detectives are working on several leads.