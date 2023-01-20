(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), the 4th Judicial District Attorney, and other community leaders for the Pikes Peak Regional Crime Stoppers are hosting a town hall to discuss crime at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

On Tuesday, the town hall will talk about crime rates, how to prevent being a victim of crime, and steps you can take to keep everyone in the community safe.

The town hall will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, admission is free for those interested.