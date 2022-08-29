PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are conducting a proactive operation around the Colorado State Fair Grounds to deter crime and ensure the safety of fair attendees and the citizens of Pueblo.

PPD posted about the operation on their Twitter account, with a breakdown of the statistics so far:

Traffic stops – 13

Driving Under the Influence – 1

10-50’s (under the influence of narcotics) – 2

Theft from a vehicle – 2

Warrant arrests – 4

Failure to yield/eluding – 6

Suspicious persons/cars – 10

PPD also shared the items recovered and/or seized by law enforcement in the same operation:

2 handguns (1 stolen)

Stolen truck & stolen travel trailer

1 gram of heroin

29 Fentanyl pills

One arrest was made during the same operation timeframe, on charges of reckless driving, restraining order violation, and eluding. PPD said they also responded to two disturbance calls.

This increased enforcement comes on the heels of the announcement by PPD of a massive five-year interagency investigation into violent gang activity in Pueblo, which resulted in the arrest and prosecution of more than 12 people.