COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) announced the awards for the 2022 Law Enforcement Champions of southern Colorado, May 11.

A law enforcement champion is an individual that shows outstanding contributions in the prevention and enforcement of impaired driving, or occupant protection. This can be demonstrated by efforts such as DUI patrols or safety belt campaigns during the established enforcement periods throughout the year. These efforts also include drug recognition expert activity, high visibility enforcement tactics and other related activities.

CSP Patrol DUI Unit receives award

CSP Troop 2D in Pueblo receives award

The Law Enforcement Champion award winners announced at the Space Foundation Headquarters and Discovery Center were:

Drug Recognition Expert of The Year, Front Range — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Police Sergeant Glenn Thomas

Excellence in Leadership Award — CSPD Police Commander John Koch

Outstanding Dedication to Speed Enforcement — CSPD Officer Kegan Mowery

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Front Range/Colorado State Patrol — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) of Colorado Springs, Trooper Clint Doren

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Front Range/Local Law Enforcement — CSPD DUI Enforcement Officer Jessica Bates

Outstanding Individual Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Mountain/Colorado State Patrol — Florence CSP Corporal Michael Dieckmann

Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Front Range/Local Law Enforcement — Colorado Springs Police DUI Unit

Outstanding Team Dedication to Impaired Driving Enforcement: Rural/Colorado State Patrol — Colorado State Patrol Troop 2D Pueblo Wed-Sat Team, Pueblo

“We are ever grateful to the brave men and women in law enforcement who keep our roads and communities safe,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT. “At CDOT, we take a holistic approach to safety on our transportation system, which includes recognizing the role of public safety officials in keeping impaired drivers off our road, promoting seat belt use and enforcing speed limits.”

These awards focus on efforts to reduce impaired driving, increase the use of seat belts and reduce speeding.

“So many people will never know the debt that they owe to our law enforcement heroes. Every time they stop a drunk or drugged driver, they potentially save a life,” said MADD Colorado State Executive Director Fran Lanzer. “We’re fortunate to have so many dedicated men and women protecting our communities.”

Sponsors of the event included the law firm Bachus & Schanker, Safeway, Brother, American Automobile Association (AAA) Colorado, and the Colorado State Patrol Association.