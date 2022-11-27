(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) says Sunday, Nov. 27, is the last day to vote on a name for its one-month-old female giraffe calf.

CMZoo’s giraffe keepers have picked out three names for the calf that was born from giraffe mom, Bailey, on Oct. 19. You can help CMZoo decide from the three names, which are:

Gizmo – This name is a reference to the appearance of the calf immediately after birth, says CMZoo. Keepers saw a resemblance to Gizmo, one of the characters in the 1984 movie Gremlins.

Wednesday – This name refers to the calf being born around Halloween and on a Wednesday. It pays homage to Wednesday, one of the characters from The Addams Family, a traditional favorite around Halloween.

DD – This name is short for “Darling Daughter.” Bailey’s first calf was named “BB,” which was short for “Bailey’s Baby.”

Courtesy of CMZoo

Courtesy of CMZoo

Courtesy of CMZoo

Courtesy of CMZoo

Courtesy of CMZoo

Voting closes on Sunday, Nov. 27. You can vote once during the voting period per unique email address.