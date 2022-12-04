(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari is once again in the running for “Best Zoo Lights in North America” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

The last day to help CMZoo climb higher in the rankings will be Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. To vote, click here.

Courtesy of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

In early November, CMZoo was ranked #2. Community members were asked to show their pride for America’s Zoo by casting a vote every day.

CMZoo was voted Third Best Zoo Lights in North America for three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“We’d love your continued support this year,” said CMZoo.

Tickets for the zoo’s award-winning holiday lights celebration are also available now. Electric Safari will start Friday, Dec. 8. Tickets are available for the following dates from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Dec. 2 through Dec. 4

Dec. 9 through Dec. 23

Dec. 25 through Jan. 1

Advance tickets are required for members and the general public.