(COLORADO SPRINGS) — No fishing license? No problem. Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) hosted free fishing over the weekend, but Sunday, June 4, will be the last day.

Anglers should consult the ​Colorado Fishing Brochure​​​​​ for specific regulations and restrictions.

If you get hooked on fishing, CPW said you can purchase fishing licenses at any CPW office or from one of the more than 600 sales agents across the state.

Licenses can also be purchased online or over the phone at 1-800-224-5613.