COLORADO SPRINGS — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZ) is once again in the running for “Best Zoo in North America” in USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. CMZ is asking community members to help with a final push in submitting votes.

Voting will close Monday 23 at 10 a.m. You can send in your vote here.

In 2021, CMZ was voted the fourth best AZA-accredited zoo in North America.

In addition to being nominated in the “Best Zoo” category, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is up for “Best Exhibit in North America.”

In the previous year, the home of Atka the Alaska moose and Digger and Emmett, CMZ’s grizzlies, was voted Third Best Zoo Exhibit.

According to CMZ, current rankings are hidden, but last CMZ saw, they were third for “Best Zoo” and second for “Best Exhibit.”

Help CMZ finish high in the rankings and show pride for America’s Mountain Zoo.

Community members can cast their votes once a day, every day until 10 a.m. on May 23. Rankings will be announced Friday, June 4.