(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There’s just a few days left to get tickets to Special Kids Special Families’ (SKSF) 12th Annual Night of Comedy.

The event is taking place Saturday, Sept. 30 at Boot Barn Hall featuring Comedian and Ventriloquist Entertainer, Greg Claassen. FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke will be the event’s emcee.

The fundraising event raises money for Zach’s Place, which supports families raising children with disabilities. SKSF is a local nonprofit that’s been serving the Pikes Peak region for 25 years.

Courtesy: Special Kids Special Families

Tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website linked above and tickets include dinner and one drink ticket.