Larry H. Miller dealerships grants $20,000 to Colorado Springs nonprofits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota Colorado Springs and the Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs will present two checks each worth $10,000 to two local organizations, Pikes Peak United Way and Angels of America’s Fallen on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The grant for Pikes Peak United Way will go to support its Family Success Center programming and the Colorado Springs Promise Program. FSC offers families resources for employment and mental health in the southeast region. The Promise Program helps students in school with case management, social services and other vital family services to aid in stability and long-term housing improvement.

The grant for AOAF’s Children’s Activity Program will fund the services for the children of military and first responders who have fallen in the line of duty. Through the program, children will be offered grief counseling, mentorship opportunities and skill-building opportunities.

The formal presentation of the check to Pikes Peak United Way will be held at Larry H. Miller Toyota Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 12:30 p.m.

The formal presentation of the check to Angels of America’s Fallen will be held at Larry H. Miller Liberty Toyota Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

