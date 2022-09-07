UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/7/2022 9:12 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — From Springs Utilities on Twitter:

Power outage update: The load from the impacted substation has been shifted and all customers have been restored. Thanks for you patience. — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) September 8, 2022

UPDATE: WENDESDAY 9/7/2022 8:50 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The outage on the west side of I-25 has been mostly resolved, with only 12 customers remaining affected. The outage north of downtown continues to affect 4,169.

ORIGINAL STORY: Large power outage affecting over 7,500 Springs residents

WEDNESDAY 9/7/2022 8:37 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is reporting a large power outage at their substation that is affecting more than 7,500 residents in multiple parts of the city.

Springs Utilities tweeted about the outage just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. Their outage map shows two separate outages, one encompassing much of Old Colorado City and parts of the Broadmoor neighborhood, as well as north of downtown, from Colorado College to Fillmore Street.

The two outages combined are affecting 7,762 customers. Springs Utilities said in their tweet that they are working to re-route power, and nearly 3,700 customers have been restored already.

Springs Utilities said they hope to have all customers back in service in about 2 hours.