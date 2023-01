(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting a large police presence at a movie theater on the south side of the city on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Courtesy of FOX21’s photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

Courtesy of FOX21’s photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

CSPD is on scene at Tinseltown USA located on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

FOX21 News has crews on site. This story will continue to be updated with more information.