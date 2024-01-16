(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) said a fire on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 16 at a long-stay hotel in Pueblo is now under control.

According to PFD, at around 12:15 p.m., fire crews responded to the fire at the Bramble Tree Inn located at 115 East 8th Street. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in three, second-story units of the hotel, and began working to put out the flames.

PFD said the American Red Cross is helping those displaced from the fire, and said people have been able to relocate to unaffected units inside the complex.

No injuries were reported, but PFD and the Pueblo Police Department remain at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, 8th Street between Santa Fe and Albany Avenues remains shut down as the investigation continues.