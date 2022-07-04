COLORADO SPRINGS — There will be lane shifts and lane reductions on the Hancock Expressway starting Tuesday, July 5.

Starting Tuesday, all traffic going over the Hancock Expressway Bridge over Spring Creek will be moved to the eastbound side of the bridge to allow for maintenance. There will be one lane of traffic open in each direction.

When the work is complete in the west bound lanes, all traffic going over the Hancock Expressway Bridge will be moved to the westbound side of the bridge, where there will also be one lane of traffic open in each direction. The project duration is expected to be 20 weeks.

Drivers should plan on taking alternate routes during the project. For the safety and expediency of construction and the safety of the traveling public, the City of Colorado Springs asks motorists to pay close attention to posted speed limits and signs throughout the project area.