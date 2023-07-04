(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) is planning work on a water main in the area of Interquest Parkway and North Powers Boulevard that is expected to cause lane closures on Interquest Pkwy. till the end of August.

Springs Utilities said the work will begin the week of July 3, to install a new 16″ water pipeline as part of a project to improve redundancy and water system reliability for customers in the area.

The project will cause lane closures along Interquest Pkwy. to the west of N. Powers Blvd. and close Federal Drive south of Interquest Pkwy. to Windswept View. Springs Utilities is advising motorists to drive slowly and be mindful of work zones that indicate lane closures and shifts.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Springs Utilities said the project is expected to be done by the end of August.