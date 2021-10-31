Lane closures and nighttime construction coming Nov. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the week of November 1, the Colorado Department of Transportation and Contractor SEMA Construction, Inc. will continue work on I-25 along a 7.5-mile segment between South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue exit (CO 85/75).

This work will take place during evening and early morning hours, with alternating right- and left-lane closures on I-25 to allow the installation of 84 permanent advance warning signs and rumble strip removal. Installation of these signs will require a reduction to 55 MPH during construction hours.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Southbound and Northbound I-25 alternating single lane closures between approximately South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue

6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1 (MP 127.1 – 135.5) Northbound

6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 (MP 127.1 – 135.5) Northbound

6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3 (MP 127.1 – 135.5) Northbound and Southbound

7 p.m. – 6 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 4 (MP 130.0 – 137.5) Northbound and Southbound

9 p.m. – 8 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5 (MP 130.0 – 137.5) Northbound and Southbound

Speed reduction to 55 MPH will be enforced during construction hours. Eleven-foot width restrictions will begin the week of November 1.

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles, and give themselves extra travel time.

It is important to note that dates of work are weather permitting.

This work is part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP). MAMSIP is comprised of four discrete road projects in the Pikes Peak region, all of which are strategically important in the movement of personnel and equipment between nationally significant military facilities.

PROJECT OVERVIEW

Interstate-25 – Safety and efficiency improvements

The improvements to I-25 addressed in this project are located along an approximately 7.5-mile segment of the corridor beginning at South Academy Boulevard and extending to the Santa Fe Avenue (CO 85/87) exit at Fountain (MP 128), which exits to Gate 19 of Fort Carson.

Replacement of two bridges crossing over South Academy Boulevard;

Widening of both inside and outside shoulders and installing safety improvements;

Concrete surface treatment overlay to provide an improved riding surface for this 7.5-mile segment;

Installation of median barrier the entire length of this corridor;

Rehab and widening work on four bridges along the corridor, and

Installation of I-25 Southbound deceleration lane at the interchange with Colorado Highway 16.

SAFETY BENEFITS

The safety enhancements relate to the potential to reduce crashes, improve infrastructure, and address physical deficiencies that contribute to crashes in the corridor. CDOT conducted a safety assessment for the corridor to evaluate the magnitude and nature of safety problems and analyze the causes of crashes.



The proposed transportation improvements are mitigation measures to reduce crashes and improve safety in the corridor. It is estimated that the delivery of the MAMSIP project will, over its’ twenty years of operation, result in fewer deaths, injuries, and crashes on the four corridors the project addresses.

PROJECT CONTACT INFORMATION

Website: https://www.codot.gov/projects/militaryaccesssafetyimprovements

Email: I25CO94.mamsip@gmail.com

Hotline: 719-800-2162

ABOUT: MILITARY ACCESS, MOBILITY & SAFETY IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM BUILD GRANT

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has initiated a program to deliver more efficient and safer mobility along I-25, Colorado Highway 94, South Academy Boulevard, and Charter Oak Ranch Road, enabling economic stability and development. The Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement program is partially funded through an $18 million BUILD grant award from the US Department of Transportation. The delivery of these improvements will strengthen and enhance the redundancy of strategic movement between the nationally significant El Paso County military installations of Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, and Schriever Space Force Base.