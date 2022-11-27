LANE CLOSURES: Garden of the Gods at Northpark Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) has alerted the community of the following lane closures along Garden of the Gods Road and Northpark Drive starting Monday morning on Nov. 28.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Utilities

Springs Utilities will be upgrading water infrastructure and will keep eastbound and westbound traffic on Garden of the Gods Road down to one lane each way for two weeks. Traffic will be unable to turn left at the Garden of the Gods and Northpark intersection for the duration of the project.

Work will mostly be completed overnight from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for the safety of Springs Utilities crews. Springs Utilities is asking the community to detour around this site and use caution near cone zones.