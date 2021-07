COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is asking people to stay away from mile point 298 westbound west after a rockslide caused debris to fall onto one of the lanes.

According to CDOT, there is debris on the road between Crystal Hills Boulevard and Canon Avenue.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane traffic near mile point 298 westbound west of the cliff dwellings.

Authorities say expect delays and use caution.