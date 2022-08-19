FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain has alerted the community of a scammer who has stolen money from residents after promising landscaping services.

According to the city, community members have reported a company called Real Earth Matters (REM) Tree Service which has been contacting Fountain residents.

The scammer supposedly working under REM, identifies himself as Rick Becker. Under the fake name, the scammer goes to houses and asks individuals if they need tree services or landscaping work completed.

Becker then provides the resident a quote and requests 50 to 100 percent of the costs upfront. After the resident pays him, he cashes the check or takes the cash and does not return to complete the job.

A phone number with a full mailbox is being provided by Becker and will not return calls.

“Please be cautious when hiring out any type of work like this,” says the city.