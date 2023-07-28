DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a homeowner in Larkspur killed a mountain lion that walked onto his property and attacked his livestock.

Thursday morning, CPW said it received a report of a mountain lion kill in Larkspur. When CPW rangers arrived at the residence, the homeowner told them he saw a mountain lion attack one of his sheep. The homeowner then shot and killed the lion.

Can you legally kill a mountain lion in Colorado?

CPW said they are not anticipating that any charges will be filed against the homeowner.

According to CPW, you can legally hunt mountain lions in the state, but there are some rules to follow.

If you are hunting the cat, you must apply for and carry a mountain lion license.

Before a mountain lion license can be issued, hunters are required to have a mountain lion education certificate issued by CPW. Hunters will only receive the certificate after completing CPW’s mountain lion education and identification course.

The cost of a license is $52.60 for residents of Colorado and $358.23 for non-residents.

The hunting season spans from April 1-30, as well as from Nov. 28-March 31.

Outside of those two seasons, it is illegal to hunt/kill a lion. But, there is an exception.

The reason this landowner will not face charges is that livestock owners can legally kill, or “take,” a predator that is in the act of attacking livestock or humans, according to CPW.

To avoid mountain lion encounters, CPW encourages livestock owners to keep animals securely locked up. They also said electric fences are great mitigation tools.