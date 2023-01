(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Hundreds of landlines are down in the Avondale and Vineland areas east of Pueblo, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is alerting neighbors to use cell phones if they need to call 911.

PCSO tweeted about the outage at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. PCSO said crews have been sent to restore service, but there was no estimated time that service would be restored.

Make sure cell phones are charged and ready for use if you need to contact emergency services.