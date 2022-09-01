PUEBLO, Colo. — A Lamar man has pleaded guilty to soliciting child prostitution, in connection with his prior arrest in Pueblo on June 12, 2021.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

After Operation Predator, a sting conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 72-year-old Robert James Smith was arrested, along with seven other men in June 2021.

Smith arranged to meet with what he thought were two girls, ages 14 and 12, at a North Side Pueblo hotel for sex. Smith was unaware that he was communicating with undercover law enforcement.

When he arrived at the hotel, Smith paid $400 and was given a key to a room where an undercover officer claimed the teens were waiting. He was then met by law enforcement officers when he went to his hotel room.

Smith was sentenced to four years of probation. Additionally, he is now court-ordered to register as a sex

offender.