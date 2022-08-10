LAMAR, Colo. — On Wednesday, Lamar High School (LHS) revealed their new mascot and renamed a stretch of road near the school.

The old mascot, the Lamar Savages, was among the mascots recommended for a name change following a Colorado state commission focusing on Indigenous names. The commission recommended schools change their mascots, or get approval from a federally recognized tribe.

Lamar High School’s new mascot is the Lamar Thunder, and the logo of a rampaging bison is now implemented on the gymnasium floor.







In celebration of the transition, a portion of Savage Avenue in front of the school has been renamed to Thunder Drive. Lamar School District posted photos of the installation of the street signs, and thanked the City of Lamar and City Council for assisting in making the change.









Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin and Lamar School District Re2 Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug attended a ribbon cutting for the new stretch of road, as well as LHS students and faculty.