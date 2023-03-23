(LAMAR, Colo.) — A fire that started between Lamar and Granada Wednesday afternoon on March 22, is currently estimated to have burned 5,604 acres, according to Prowers County Rural Fire (PCRF).

Courtesy: Mark Wertz

Courtesy: Mark Wertz

PCRF said the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will fly over the fire Thursday, March 23 to look for hotspots and map the burn area.

Three outbuildings, including corals, were lost in the fire, according to PCRF. Three homes were threatened but did not burn. No injuries or loss of animals have been reported, per PCRF.

A few homes were left without power due to the loss of utility poles near CO 196. As of Thursday morning, PCRF said Lamar Light and Power and Southeast Colorado Power have crews working to repair and replace all utility poles as quickly as possible.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, PCRF was paged to a grass fire on US Highway 50 east of Lamar at Mile Marker 443. The first units on the scene reported a grass fire moving northeast from US 50 toward the Arkansas River, County Road 19, and CO HWY 196.

A Code Red was issued by Prowers County E911 to alert those living in the area of the fire.

Wind speeds at the time were 32 mph gusting at 47 mph out from the southwest. PCRF said the fire grew quickly due to dry and windy conditions but was fully contained to the Arkansas River bottom by Thursday morning at 1:30 a.m.

Prowers County was under a Red Flag warning from the National Weather Service in Pueblo at the time the fire started, said PCRF.

“Prowers County thanks our Rural Fire volunteers, Road and Bridge employees, Sheriff’s Deputies, the assisting regional agencies… and the residents of Prowers County who swiftly responded to control this fire and save lives and property,” stated PCRF.