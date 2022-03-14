EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Drivers should be aware that Lake Woodmoor Drive will be closed as county public workers install underground utilities.

El Paso County Department of Public Works issued a work in the right of way permit to Woodmoor Water & Sanitation District to install underground utilities along Lake Woodmoor Drive.

Lake Woodmoor Drive will be closed March 14 – March 27 for the contractor to conduct utility installation operations, weather permitting.

Although signage and detours will be in place, drivers are urged to find alternate routes during the locating operations. Access to closed roads will only be provided to residents adjacent to the work.