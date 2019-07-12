Lake Pueblo’s Swim Beach reopens

Swim season is back on at Rock Canyon Swim Beach

Lake Pueblo State Park’s Rock Canyon Swim Beach reopened after being shut down due to high bacteria levels in the water.

After the Colorado Parks and Wildlife temporarily closed the Rock Canyon Swim Beach after a routine water quality test revealed unusually high bacteria levels, the levels have restored to normal, and the beach has officially reopened.

The closure was due to a massive rainstorm previously, causing particular matter to enter the swim beach and bacteria levels to rise.

Even though the beach closed right before the Independence Day holiday, local beachgoers understood, safety first!

The beach is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays and is a specific part of the reservoir that is for swimming, bathing or wading.