(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) closed Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, July 11 while police investigate a suspicious death at the park.

On Tuesday, at around 8 a.m. PPD said Lake Minnequa Veterans Memorial Park at 3005 Lakeshore Drive was closed for the day. Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the park is reopened.

If you have any information about the suspicious death contact PPD at (719) 553-2502.

