Lace up your skates: Skate in the Park is back at Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Skate in the Park is officially back this season, with opening night kicking off November 12th and running through January 31st.

Downtown Colorado Springs, in collaboration with the City’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services department hosts the community ice skating rink every year. It’s the only outdoor rink in the area so you don’t want to miss the fun!

Tickets cost $10 which includes the cost of your skates. Children under four skate free with an adult. Veterans and first responders save on tickets as well. There’s special events and activities at the rink throughout the season. Check out the full schedule of events here.