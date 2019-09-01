Labor Day Lift Off Is Now Open!

LATEST UPDATE Sept. 1, 5:45 PM

Sundays, Labor Day Lift Off Glow was delayed due to lightning in the area. This is a statement sent to us by their public relation team:

“The Labor Day Lift Off is under a weather delay due to lightening in the area. National weather service is monitoring and we will reopen the event as soon as the weather clears and it is safe to do so.”

The event is now safe and back open to the public!

To keep up to date this weekend on the event and any weather delays, stay with FOX21 News or go to the following:

For more information go to Labordayliftoff.com or the Labor Day Lift Off Facebook page. You can also text LIFTOFF19 to 888-777 (preferred)