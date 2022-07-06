COLORADO SPRINGS — Labcorp will begin testing for monkeypox using the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) orthopoxvirus test, which detects all non-smallpox-related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.

Labcorp expects to perform up to 10,000 tests per week, which will double the current capacity provided through CDC’s Laboratory Response Network (LRN), which itself has rapidly expanded testing capacity over the last seven weeks.

“The ability of commercial labs to test for monkeypox is a key pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, M.D., M.P.H. “This will not only increase testing capacity but will make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-lab relationships.”

The company will offer this testing at its largest facility in the United States and will be able to accept specimens from anywhere in the country.

On June 22, the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) announced that five commercial laboratory companies would soon begin offering monkeypox testing. Since then, CDC shipped tests to the laboratories and have trained its employees in the administration of these tests.

Healthcare providers, nationwide, can order the orthopoxvirus test from Labcorp just as they normally would order other tests.

The public will not be able to go to a Labcorp lab and submit a specimen. Labcorp will use electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) to report results.

CDC anticipates additional commercial laboratories will come online and monkeypox testing capacity will continue to increase throughout the month of July.