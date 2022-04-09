LA JUNTA, Colo — The Junta Police Department is searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run in Otero County.

It happened Saturday around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 50 in the area of Bent Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle, possibly a Ford Focus red in color, make a left-hand turn from West Bound Highway 50 in front of a motorcycle heading eastbound.

The vehicle did not stop and drove away from the scene. The motorcycle’s two riders were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.

If you witnessed the accident, please contact the La Junta Police Department at 719-384-2525 with any information.