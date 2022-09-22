LA JUNTA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says a La Junta Police Department vehicle was hit while an officer was investigating a crash.

CSP said the crash happened Monday night on Highway 50.

“Slow Down, Move Over means you need to take action as soon as safely possible to clear a lane or slow down when approaching emergency, tow or maintenance vehicles,” CSP said.

The officer was not injured in the crash.

Credit: Colorado State Patrol

CSP said the Colorado “move over” law not only applies to police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances, but it also applies to tow trucks and maintenance vehicles.