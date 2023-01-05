(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Richard Fierro, the man hailed a hero for helping stop the gunman at the Club Q mass shooting in November, will get to attend the Super Bowl thanks to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fierro, a lifelong Chargers fan, was invited out to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 30 to watch the Chargers at practice, and to attend the team’s final home game of the regular season on Sunday against the Rams. The Chargers posted about the happy occasion on Facebook, with an accompanying video showing the entire Chargers team lining up at practice to meet the veteran and shake his hand, thanking him for his bravery.

Then, before Sunday’s matchup against the Rams, Fierro and his family were invited onto the field in front of thousands of fans to meet former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who on behalf of the team, presented the family with a very special surprise.

Fierro was handed a wrapped gift and told to unwrap it, and upon discovering a trip to Super Bowl LVII, Fierro bounded around the end zone, ecstatically exclaiming “I’m going to the Super Bowl baby!” to boisterous applause and cheers from the stadium.

The Chargers said they made the gesture to recognize Fierro’s heroic actions, and to thank him for his service and bravery. Fierro is an Army veteran who served the U.S. for 15 years, through four combat tours.

Atrevida Beer Company, the brewery owned by Richard’s wife Jess, shared a post on Facebook that Richard made about the whirlwind weekend, where he expressed his gratitude for the team’s generosity:

“Thank you for the tour and the love the Los Angeles Chargers showed us, you and the team did not have to do any of this, I’m so grateful and humbled by this gesture. Salud and anytime you’re in the Springs beer is on me at Atrevida Beer Co,” Richard said.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.