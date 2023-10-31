(SPONSORED) – Happy Halloween from La Burla Bee!

Get ready to sparkle, shimmer, and shine at La Burla Bee; a three level experience – Cabaret, Nightclub, and Italian Restaurant. Food is homemade in house based off of Bunny Bee’s family recipes and served throughout the week, along with their offerings of cabaret shows.

La Burla Bee has a drag show along with Cabaret Variety Shows throughout the week, to include a night of Karaoke plus Tuesday’s Halloween celebrations.

La Burla Bee also have a FREE show on Wednesdays of either drag or a variety cabaret show to introduce you to the art form, and Friday and Saturday Cabaret themed shows on the weekend where you purchase your tickets and can dine in during the show.

And when the night is young, you can turn up the excitement in their vibrant nightclub!

Every Friday/Saturday from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. they have a dance party in the Beehive Nightclub with a variety of DJs and go-go dancers to entertain you. La Burla Bee will be hosting a Halloween Party Tuesday night with drink and food specials all night long from 6:30 p.m.!

For more information head to the La Burla Bee website.