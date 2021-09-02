Krispy Kreme returns to Colorado Springs; free donuts while supplies last

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — In celebration of Krispy Kreme’s return to Colorado Springs, the public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony where free donuts will be available for a limited time.

On Thursday Sept. 2 at 1 p.m., free doughnuts and coupons will be provided at Krispy Kreme’s new shop located at 5790 S Carefree Circle.

“Colorado Springs locals and visitors will soon be treated to the world’s most delicious doughnuts and an unforgettable doughnut experience,” said Kurt Kuyper, WKS Krispy Kreme President. “We look forward to making our newest Krispy Kreme the sweetest destination in the community.”

The new shop will be approximately 3,547 square feet. The shop will offer coffee and more than a dozen of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts, including the Original Glazed® doughnut.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme operates in 30 countries through its network of doughnut shops, partnerships with retailers, and e-Commerce and delivery business.