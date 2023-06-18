COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — For the second-straight year, Katarina Kozarov took first place in the Cheyenne Mountain Resort Women’s Pro Tennis Classic, defeating Alexandra Kiick in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 Sunday morning.

Kozarov, a native of Serbia, earned $25,000 for winning five matches in as many days.

“It’s very surreal,” Kozarov said. “It’s my first 25k title. I won the tournament last year, but it was a 15k which I think for players is a big difference.”

“She had a really tough first round against a girl we know well,” said Texas Tech head women’s tennis coach Adam Herendeen. “Once she got through that one, I think she got confident and got better and better. Her serve was probably the best in the tournament and I think the No. 1 reason she got the trophy in the end.”

Of the 10 matches Kozarov has played in Colorado Springs the past two years, she’s lost just one set, which came in the third round against Ayana Akli (6-3, 4-6, 7-5). Other than that, she’s been perfect.

Once Herendeen’s first recruit at Furman, Kozarov is now a volunteer assistant coach for the second-year Texas Tech coach, and credits Herendeen for her ability to climb to No. 482 in the WTA singles rankings during a time that would not only be tough for an athlete, but any person.

“(Adam has) been a huge support to me,” Kozarov said. “He and his family have been like family to me. I actually lost my mom a year and a half ago. My dad, and him and his family, and Pat Harrison’s family down in Florida. Having all of that really, really helped me out in the last year and a half.

“I think that’s why some things I get so emotional in moments like these, because I never thought I’d be here one day, but I wouldn’t be here without Adam Herendeen. I owe a lot of my success to him.”

“Gritty is the word,” Herendeen said. “When the big moment comes, today neither girl played their best, but she was able to be gritty. That’s what helps her continue to keep getting better. Even after college, a lot of girls are not able to keep improving, but it’s her grit and her resilience that allow her to do that.”