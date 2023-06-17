COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Serbian athletes are not only competing in Colorado, but they’re winning championships.

First it was Nikola Jokic with the Nuggets. Now, it could be Katarina Kozarov on the ITF Tennis circuit.

The Cheyenne Mountain Resort Women’s Pro Tennis Classic’s defending champion won her semifinal matchup over Saki Imamura 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the final to play Alexandra Kiick Sunday at 10 a.m.

“I trained at Texas Tech in Lubbock this past year where it was high altitude as well,” Kozarov said. “I got used to the altitude a bit more than usual so I didn’t have to come here as early as I did, but I wish I did.”

After recently playing in Portugal, Kozarov said she couldn’t wait to come back to Colorado Springs despite the lengthy travel plans.

“I wish I could stay here every week. Every year,” Kozarov said. “I’m a mountain girl. The fresh air here, the resort, the people, everything about it makes this tournament unbelievable. After playing all around the world, I’m more than happy to say and I’m sorry to everyone else, this is my favorite tournament so far.”